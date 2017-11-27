What can your pharmacist do for you?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When most people think of pharmacists, they think of the person in the lab coat who fills their prescription at the drug store.

And while prescription management is a fundamental part of a pharmacist’s job, the truth is that today’s pharmacists are trained and equipped to provide patients with a wide range of healthcare services – from nutrition advice and diabetes management to immunizations and opioid abuse counseling.

Local pharmacist, Dr. Thomas Kalista stopped by our studio to talk about what a pharmacist can do for you.

How pharmacists can help you prepare for the upcoming cold and flu season:

from providing flu shots to advice on which over-the-counter medications will combat your symptoms. [This can include a show-and-tell of different types of OTC medications.]

The opioid crisis that is gripping the country, and pharmacists’ role on the front lines helping patients to battle this addiction.

The top services that patients don’t realize their pharmacist can provide – from family planning to travel immunizations/medications.

How pharmacists are going above and beyond their roles to help fill a need for many patients who lack access to health care: This is especially true in rural communities, where patients may not have easy access to primary care doctors but see their local pharmacist regularly.

Kalista has extensive experience in the field, and currently teaches and works at the ambulatory outpatient pharmacy at Western New England University, the only one in the area to offer outpatient pediatric care for children with asthma.