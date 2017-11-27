Whipping up wings with The Whaler Cafe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This morning, students from New London’s Whaler Cafe stopped by with Head Culinary Instructor, Chef Tomm, and Rod from Hot Rods to whip up some delicious wings and tell us more about their program.

Hot Rods teamed up with New London High School to come up with their next wing flavor. Eight teams provided a signature recipe sauce or dry rub and taste testers picked a winner.

The winner, featured here, is an “Asian Inspired Whaler Wing Sauce.” Look out for this winning wing at the restaurant in early December.