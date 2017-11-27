Whipping up wings with The Whaler Cafe

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This morning, students from New London’s Whaler Cafe stopped by with Head Culinary Instructor, Chef Tomm, and Rod from Hot Rods to whip up some delicious wings and tell us more about their program.

Hot Rods teamed up with New London High School to come up with their next wing flavor. Eight teams provided a signature recipe sauce or dry rub and taste testers picked a winner.

The winner, featured here, is an “Asian Inspired Whaler Wing Sauce.” Look out for this winning wing at the restaurant in early December.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s