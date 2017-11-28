10 charged with heroin trafficking offenses

Related Coverage Hospital in New London to provide funding for Narcan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A grand jury in Hartford announced a sweeping indictment on Tuesday that targeted those accused of charges relating to trafficking heroin.

A 14-count indictment was returned, charging the following 10 individuals with heroin trafficking offenses:

Michael Luciano, 32, of New London, Eddy Pena, of Montville, Mario Recinos, 26, of Central Falls, R.I., Elizabeth Morales, 47, a citizen of Guatemala residing in Johnston, R.I., Maycol Campos, 36, of Attleboro, Mass., Selena Mena, 28, of New London, Roberto Roman, a.k.a. “Indio,” 47, of New London, William Gonzalez-Nieves, 26, of Norwich, Jose Quinones, 56, of Providence, R.I., and Hector Quinones, 38, of Freetown, Mass.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between January and June 2017, investigators made purchases of heroin from Luciano and Gonzalez-Nieves. Further investigation revealed that Recinos, Morales and Campos were involved in supplying Luciano, who then distributed to a base of buyers in Connecticut. Officials say Pena also supplied Luciano, while Mena and Roman assisted Luciano in packaging the drug for distribution. Authorities say Luciano also delivered the drugs to Recinos and Morales.

According to investigators, Recinos supplied Hector Quinones and Morales supplied Jose Quinones with distribution quantities of heroin.

All of the defendants, with the exception of Hector Quinones, who has been incarcerated in Rhode Island for an unrelated crime, were arrested on Nov. 14.

The execution of 12 federal search warrants revealed more than three kilograms of heroin and 100 grams of fentanyl, along with large quantities of U.S. currency in the possession of the accused individuals.

All of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Luciano, Pena, Mena, Roman and Gonzalez-Nieves are also charged with one or more counts of possession with intent to distribute, and/or distribution of, heroin.

The investigation is ongoing.