100 passengers rescued from ferry that ran aground near pier

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 100 passengers have been rescued from a ferry that ran aground in New York‘s East River.

Police say it happened Monday evening just off a pier near the South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the ferry was heading to the Rockaways area of Queens when it became stuck.

Police and fire rescue units responded to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the grounding remains under investigation.

