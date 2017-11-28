8 Minute Meals: Huevos Rancheros

(WTNH) — Chef Liz Cerrato, creator of Food Jules, cooks up a breakfast the whole family can enjoy: Huevos Rancheros.

Ingredients :

1 small onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (15oz) can fire roasted diced tomatoes with chiles

2 (15oz) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ tsp black pepper

8 corn tortillas

8 large eggs

Instructions :

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap corn tortillas in aluminum foil (four tortillas per foil packet) and warm in oven while cooking beans and eggs. In a large sauté pan, over medium heat, cook onion in olive oil until softened. Add in garlic and continue to cook for another minute. Stir in tomatoes and black beans. Season with cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Continue to simmer on low for about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a frying pan, add a little butter or olive oil and cook eggs. We prefer the eggs over easy or sunny side up, but you can break yolk and flip to cook evenly. Season with salt and pepper.

To assemble, place 2 tbsp black bean and tomato mixture on each tortilla. Top with fried egg. Garnish with Mexican style cheese, sliced avocado, cilantro and/or hot sauce, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.