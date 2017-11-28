8 Minute Meals: Huevos Rancheros

By Published:

(WTNH) — Chef Liz Cerrato, creator of Food Jules, cooks up a breakfast the whole family can enjoy: Huevos Rancheros.

Ingredients:

1 small onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (15oz) can fire roasted diced tomatoes with chiles

2 (15oz) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ tsp black pepper

8 corn tortillas

8 large eggs

 

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap corn tortillas in aluminum foil (four tortillas per foil packet) and warm in oven while cooking beans and eggs.
  2. In a large sauté pan, over medium heat, cook onion in olive oil until softened. Add in garlic and continue to cook for another minute. Stir in tomatoes and black beans. Season with cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Continue to simmer on low for about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a frying pan, add a little butter or olive oil and cook eggs. We prefer the eggs over easy or sunny side up, but you can break yolk and flip to cook evenly. Season with salt and pepper.

  1. To assemble, place 2 tbsp black bean and tomato mixture on each tortilla. Top with fried egg.
  2. Garnish with Mexican style cheese, sliced avocado, cilantro and/or hot sauce, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s