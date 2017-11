Related Coverage Car thief wanted by police in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man wanted for stealing a car in Bristol is now behind bars.

According to Bristol police, 23-year-old Juan Serrano turned himself in on Tuesday.

Officials say the man saw a car running unattended at a gas station earlier this month. He then allegedly jumped into the vehicle while the owner was in the store and took off.

Bristol police had a warrant for Serrano’s arrest.