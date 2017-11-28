Bridgeport man charged in Stratford bar robbery

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at BAR on Main Street back in November in which a bartender was shot.

Original Story: Bartender shot during robbery at Stratford bar

Police say Eric Chambers, 33, of Bridgeport went up to the bartender demanding money. After the bartender gave him the money, he was shot in the stomach. The bartender has since recovered. Chambers fled the scene on foot.

Related Content: Police release surveillance images in Stratford bar robbery

Through the course of their investigation into the robbery, Stratford police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Chambers.

According to Sergeant Jamie Rivera, Chambers was charged with robbery in the first degree. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, and is due in court in Bridgeport on December 6.