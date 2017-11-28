Carrie Fisher, Chris Cornell and others receive posthumous Grammy nominations

Carrie Fisher at the Book Signing for "The Princess Diarist" at Barnes & Noble on November 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA (Image: BigStock)

(ABC News) — The nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards took place Tuesday morning and among those getting a nod were late greats Carrie Fisher and Chris Cornell.

Almost one year after her death last December, Fisher was nominated, along with Bruce Springsteen and Bernie Sanders, in the spoken word category for her audio book “The Princess Diarist.”

If she takes home the illustrious award posthumously, it will be her first Grammy. She was also nominated in 2009.

But Fisher isn’t the only icon up for a posthumous award.

Rock legend Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May, was nominated in the best rock performance category for his song “The Promise.” Cornell is up against another late icon, Leonard Cohen, for “You Want It Darker.” Cohen, who is nominated for two Grammys this year, died in November 2016.

Cornell has already won multiple Grammys as the lead singer of Soundgarden.

Gregg Allman, who also died in May, is nominated in multiple categories, including best American roots song and best Americana album.

The Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

