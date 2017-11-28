City reaches settlement in police brutality lawsuit

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city has settled a federal police brutality lawsuit for $38,500.

The Record-Journal reports the Meriden city council accepted the settlement last week, saying it was less expensive than going to trial.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015. Michael Thibodeau, of Meriden, and Joshua Thibodeau, of Johnston, Rhode Island, say they were punched, kicked and shocked with a stun gun while police investigated a noise complaint in December 2012.

The city says the officers were justified in their use of force because the Thibodeaus were resisting arrest. The officers were not disciplined after an internal review.

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

