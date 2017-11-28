Connecticut city mocked by sitcom asks ABC to end insults

By Published:
American Housewife (Image: ABC)

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Residents of a Connecticut city that has been mocked on an ABC sitcom say the jokes need to stop, citing a Halloween episode featuring a character dressed up as a pregnant “Norwalk prom girl.”

“American Housewife” is set in Westport, and characters have occasionally derided their neighbors in Norwalk, drawing the ire of the city’s real-life residents.

Andy Ross created the website stoptheinsults.com to petition network owner Disney to apologize. He says he doesn’t understand why the show can’t needle a fictitious city instead.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling tells the Norwalk Hour that mocking high schoolers is “a form of bullying.”

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe says residents of his town feel the show is unfair to them as well.

ABC did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s