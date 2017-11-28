Cromwell clerk fights off would-be robber

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police are searching for a man who they believe attempted to rob a convenience store on Monday night.

According to police, a call came in around 8:15 p.m. of an attempted robbery at a store located at 117 Berlin Road.

Authorities say a short, skinny man entered the store dressed in blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt while wearing a face mask. He then allegedly demanded money from the cash register, but the clerk refused to give it to him.

Officials say the clerk then chased the suspect out of the store.

The suspect entered a gold-colored older four door vehicle and fled the scene onto Interstate 91 Northbound.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to contact Cromwell police at 860-635-2256.