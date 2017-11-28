Cruisin’ Connecticut – Shark Diving Santa at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– We’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Norwalk, home of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

I caught up with Santa Claus to see what he’s doing under the water:

We’re going to get in the “Ocean Beyond the Sound” exhibit, and go dive with some sharks. We have seven Sand Tigers and one Lemon Shark. We like to spread the holiday cheer underwater – HO, HO, HO!

The aquarium wants to inspire new divers, and also want to inspire conservation of sharks.

There are many different species of sharks, and contrary to many people’s perception of sharks are dangerous man eaters.

You can experience “Shark Diving Santa” at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays in December from 12:15pm – 2:15pm. Oh… and it’s free with admission!

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is located: 10 North Water Street • Norwalk, CT 06854

