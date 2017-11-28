Dr. Patty Ann Tublin’s Tuesday Tips for Success during the holidays

(WTNH) — Relationship expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin is answering News 8 viewers’ questions on business and life during the busy holiday season.

Q: Molly in New London: I am not sure if I want to attend the office party. Should I go?

A: Don’t even think about not going: just go. Make sure you are seen by everyone who should know you attended. Most importantly, dress appropriately and do not over indulge in food or alcohol. Remember that this is a work function.

Q: Anonymous: Any tips on how to deal with my wife’s family during the holiday parties/dinners?

A: The best course of action is to keep your sense of humor and stay positive. If you feel you are getting roped into a conversation that makes you uncomfortable (about religion, politics, etc) say that you want to focus on topics that bring the family together rather than tear you apart. Do not drink too much and avoid other who drink too much to prevent an exchange of words you may regret.

