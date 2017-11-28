Glastonbury psychologist arrested for sexually assaulting patient

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Glastonbury psychologist was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient.

Police say 83-year-old Psychologist Dr. Clark Allen was arrested by warrant on sexual assault charges. The arrest stems from an investigation by Glastonbury Police in which a long time female patient of Dr. Allen reported that she was sexually assaulted by him.

Police say the alleged sexual assault occurred during an appointment at the doctor’s home office on Hubbard Street.

Allen was held on a $200,000 bond.