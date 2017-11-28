Hartford HealthCare announces nearly 1,000 patients may need 2nd vaccination

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealtCare Medical Group is calling up almost 1,000 patients to tell them to come in to receive a second vaccination.

The group says the initial vaccines may be ineffective because they were stored at the wrong temperature.

The flu vaccine, along with Hepatitis B, Tetanus, Diphtheria and Tuberculosis vaccines must be stored between 35 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Related Content: Foods that can help you fight the flu

In most cases, refrigeration units dropped below 35 degrees, making them potentially ineffective.

After the first site showed a breach of protocol, random audits of Hartford HealthCare locations were performed.

“The first audit done at Plainville revealed that there were vaccine excursions, so we elected to go out and look at all 39 of our primary care sites at that time,” explained Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jack Ross.

In all, there are more than half a dozen locations around the state. These sites can be found at https://hartfordhealthcaremedicalgroup.org/locations.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s