Hartford HealthCare announces nearly 1,000 patients may need 2nd vaccination

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealtCare Medical Group is calling up almost 1,000 patients to tell them to come in to receive a second vaccination.

The group says the initial vaccines may be ineffective because they were stored at the wrong temperature.

The flu vaccine, along with Hepatitis B, Tetanus, Diphtheria and Tuberculosis vaccines must be stored between 35 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

In most cases, refrigeration units dropped below 35 degrees, making them potentially ineffective.

After the first site showed a breach of protocol, random audits of Hartford HealthCare locations were performed.

“The first audit done at Plainville revealed that there were vaccine excursions, so we elected to go out and look at all 39 of our primary care sites at that time,” explained Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jack Ross.

In all, there are more than half a dozen locations around the state. These sites can be found at https://hartfordhealthcaremedicalgroup.org/locations.