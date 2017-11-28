Hartford Juvenile Detention Officer charged with sexual assault of inmate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford Juvenile Detention Officer was arrested for the alleged statutory rape of a juvenile inmate on Tuesday.

State Police say 40-year-old Marquis Marquez, of New Britain, turned himself in to Troop H at around 7:50 a.m. on an active arrest warrant charging him with sexual assault.

Police say the arrest stems from an investigation into an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between Marquez and a 17-year-old inmate, that occurred at the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford.

Marquez was unable to post his $250,000 bond.