Hartford Juvenile Detention Officer charged with sexual assault of inmate

By Published:
Marquis Marquez (Connecticut State Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford Juvenile Detention Officer was arrested for the alleged statutory rape of a juvenile inmate on Tuesday.

State Police say 40-year-old Marquis Marquez, of New Britain, turned himself in to Troop H at around 7:50 a.m. on an active arrest warrant charging him with sexual assault.

Police say the arrest stems from an investigation into an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between Marquez and a 17-year-old inmate, that occurred at the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford.

Marquez was unable to post his $250,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s