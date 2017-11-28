Hartford man arrested in South Windsor gas station burglary

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford man was arrested on burglary charges Monday after allegedly stealing hundreds of cigarettes from a South Windsor gas station back in May.

Police say 42-year-old Javier Delgado was arrested at around 8:30 a.m at Manchester Superior Court, where he was being held on other charges.

His arrest stems from a May 2017 burglary at the Valero gas station, at 180 Sullivan Avenue. Police say the front door was smashed in and cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the gas station’s store.

Hartford Police worked with South Windsor Police to locate the suspect vehicle and recover over 700 packs of cigarettes, as well as other items that were stolen in similar burglaries in Hartford county.

Delgado was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief, Criminal Mischief , Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, and Larceny.