Highlights: Daniel Hand knocks out North Haven, 35-1

By Published:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)–Second-seeded Daniel Hand of Madison was hosting SCC rival North Haven on Tuesday night. Hand led 21-13 a the half, and then put the game away in the third quarter.

Brian Casagrande had a lot of room to run, as he busted out on a long touchdown scamper. Hand led, 28-13.

Late in the quarter, Phoenix Billings, just a sophomore, he runs a smooth show under center, and he put one right in the hands of Chris Iannuzzi.

Hand led, 35-14.

They won it by that score. The Tigers will host a semifinal game at the Surf Club on Saturday.

