How to make sure the charities you give to are legitimate

(WTNH) — Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday,” which began as a global movement five years ago. Thousands of organizations will solicit donations on this day, but there are scammers out there as well.

So, what should you look out for?

First, get the charity’s exact name, and double check their legitimacy before you give. If you get phone calls or people coming to your door, resist pressure. Be wary of heart-wrenching appeals, and do your research.

Check websites for basic information about organizations, and check for their tax exempt status.