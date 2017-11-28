Jonathan Law football ready for first playoff appearance in history

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–One of the real feel-good stories of the high school football playoffs is Jonathan Law of Milford. The Lawmen are making their first playoff appearance in school history.

The team hopped on a couple of school buses on Tuesday afternoon to make the long ride up to Killingly. Law is coming off of an exciting come-from-behind win against crosstown rival Foran on Thanksgiving Day, and head coach Erik Larka says the last week has been quite a ride for players and coaches.

“It’s been a roller coaster from doing two things that Law hasn’t done in ten years, to doing something Law hasn’t done in history. It’s been a roller coaster but well worth it,” Larka said.

“Now that were here that’s not good enough, let’s actually surprise some people and make a run and see what we can do.”

These are exciting times for the Lawmen–two fan buses were also headed up to Killingly on Tuesday night to support the team.