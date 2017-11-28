Jury selection starts in Connecticut murder trial

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection has started for the trial of a man charged with killing a 23-year-old woman in Connecticut two years ago.

The Hartford Court reports that prosecutors and defense lawyers began picking a jury Monday for Robert Lee Graham‘s murder trial scheduled to start in January.

The 61-year-old Hartford man is charged with killing Tashauna Jackson, who was last seen the evening of Aug. 11, 2015, when she left her mother’s home with Graham.

Her body was found a week later behind a Bloomfield store.

Police say Jackson’s blood was found inside a van belonging to Graham, and that Graham lied about the van’s whereabouts.

Graham is being held on $2 million bond. He has denied killing Jackson and his lawyer has said the evidence against him is weak.

