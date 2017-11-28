Life coaching for parents raising children with special needs

(WTNH) — Certified Special Needs Parent Life Coach LisaMarie Bernardo talks about how her service can help parents overcome daily challenges.

LisaMarie Bernardo uses her life coaching to give parents raising a child with special needs the resources and support they need to combat the stress of everyday life.

She wants these parents to know that while they take care of their families, she can take care of them.

Special Needs Parent Life Coaching can help with:

Overcoming fear and anxiety

Improving health and physical fitness

Anger management techniques

Achieving personal goals

Increasing self esteem

Implementing self-care

Coping strategies for stress

Overcoming personal obstacles

Letting go of guilt

Letting go of “should haves”

Exploring all perspectives and options to a problem

Time, stress, and anxiety management

Improving relationships

Improving communications skills

Balancing life and work

For more information on how you can sign up for LisaMarie’s life coaching, visit www.lisamariebernardo.com.