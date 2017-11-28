Life coaching for parents raising children with special needs

By Published:

(WTNH) — Certified Special Needs Parent Life Coach LisaMarie Bernardo talks about how her service can help parents overcome daily challenges.

LisaMarie Bernardo uses her life coaching to give parents raising a child with special needs the resources and support they need to combat the stress of everyday life.

She wants these parents to know that while they take care of their families, she can take care of them.

Special Needs Parent Life Coaching can help with:

  • Overcoming fear and anxiety
  • Improving health and physical fitness
  • Anger management techniques
  • Achieving personal goals
  • Increasing self esteem
  • Implementing self-care
  • Coping strategies for stress
  • Overcoming personal obstacles
  • Letting go of guilt
  • Letting go of “should haves”
  • Exploring all perspectives and options to a problem
  • Time, stress, and anxiety management
  • Improving relationships
  • Improving communications skills
  • Balancing life and work

For more information on how you can sign up for LisaMarie’s life coaching, visit www.lisamariebernardo.com.

