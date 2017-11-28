Local charities hoping you give on Giving Tuesday

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH — Local charities are hoping folks open their hearts and wallets for Giving Tuesday.

The mission of the North Haven Diaper Bank is to help babies and their Executive Director, Janet Stolfi Alfano says more little ones rely on them each day.

“We are seeing more of a need for requests for diapers because of other state funding that has been cut,” said Stolfi-Alfano.

Over at Branford‘s Daniel Cosgrove Animal shelter, their kennels are overflowing.

“Right now we’re really, really full,” said Laura Burban the Executive Director of the Daniel Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Both organizations are hoping hearts and wallets will open for Giving Tuesday. For 6 years, it’s been celebrated after Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the charitable season. Much of the movement is fueled on social media

“Our volunteers are really amazing because they post on their own personal Facebook pages the things that we need here and people just come out with supplies and they come out with money and they say use this towards an animal that needs help,” said Burban.

At they Diaper Bank, they got a cash donation and one box of diapers right when they opened this morning. All of it counts as 3,600 children rely on them each month.

“We know that about 40,000 kids ages 0-3 live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. So, they can really use our services and use our help,” said Stolfi Alfano.

For more information on the Diaper Bank:

http://www.thediaperbank.org/

For more information on the Daniel Cosgrove Animal Shelter:

https://www.facebook.com/dancosgroveanimalshelter