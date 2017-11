MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are investigating reports of shots fired at five cars.

Officials believe the incident happened at the Squire Village Apartment Complex early Sunday morning.

There have been no reported injuries in relation to this crime.

It is not known at this time if police have any suspects.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

If you have a tip that may lead to an arrest, you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.