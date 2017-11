MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown fire crews were called to a blaze at a power plant on Tuesday night.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the Kleen Energy Systems power plant around 11 p.m. to battle a two-alarm fire.

Crews say the man power and not the level of the fire designated it as a two-alarm blaze.

Officials said the incident did not cause any injuries.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire.

Crews remain on scene to check the facility for hot spots.