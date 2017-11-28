Milford police investigate laundromat burglary

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are investigating a crime at a local laundromat.

According to police, officials are searching for the man who broke into a Milford laundromat on Nov. 23.

Officers say the suspect entered the office of the Sock Hop Laundromat and took off with a computer monitor and a tool box.

Authorities are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

If you have any information on the incident or on the suspect that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call Milford police at 203-878-6551