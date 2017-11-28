New Haven police announce gun buy-back event

Related Coverage Hartford police host neighborhood gun buyback

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department and The Newtown Foundation is hosting a gun buy-back event this December.

The event, scheduled to take place Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the New Haven Police Academy, is the city’s latest joint-effort to prevent gun violence.

The buy-back will provide various types of gift cards in exchange for working firearms.

The payout amounts include the following:

– $25 – Single and Double-Shot (Derringer style) Handguns

– $50 – Rifles and Shotguns

– $100 – Pistol and Revolver Handguns

– $200 – Assault Weapons (to be determined by NHPD)

Officials say no questions will be asked and no identification will be required.

Guns must be delivered unloaded in clear plastic bags. Ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag.

The New Haven Police Academy is located at 710 Sherman Parkway.