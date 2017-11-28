New London man receives prison sentence for cocaine trafficking

Related Coverage New London man sentenced for role in cocaine trafficking

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man will spend time behind bars for his role in trafficking cocaine.

Officials have announced Tico Garrett, 37, was sentenced in a New Haven court on Tuesday to 12 months and one day of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, investigators say in the summer of 2016, Paul Mott, of Groton, took orders for cocaine from individuals, including Garrett, before driving to meet his supplier in the Bronx, N.Y. When he returned, Garrett was then given the cocaine for distribution.

Related Content: New London man sentenced for role in cocaine trafficking

Garrett was arrested on Aug. 8, 2016. On May 10, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Mott has previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced back in September to 60 months in prison.

Three other individuals were charged and convicted as a result of this investigation.