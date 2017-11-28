New London man sentenced for role in cocaine trafficking

Related Coverage Norwich man gets jail time for trafficking cocaine

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A New London man has been sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted for trafficking cocaine.

37-year-old Tico Garrett was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute the drug.

Police arrested him along with Paul Mott of Groton, after an investigation revealed that Mott took orders from people including Garrett, then drove to his supplier in the Bronx to obtain the drug.

Some of Mott’s trafficking activity occurred at his restaurant, Caribbean American Kitchen to Go, located on Truman Street in New London, according to police.

Mott pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison in September.

Three other individuals were charged and convicted as a result of this investigation.