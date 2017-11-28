New London Submarine base to conduct live drills Wednesday

Related Coverage USS Cole in New London for Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)–New London‘s Naval Submarine base has announced that it will conduct drills along the waterfront on Wednesday that will include live automatic weapons firing with blanks.

The Naval base sent out a press release on Tuesday to help the media get the word out to residents in the area.

The drills will involve SUBASE Security boats and simulated aggressor boats. The weapons will be fired as part of ongoing machine gun training at the base. The Navy says the drills will enhance the readiness of base security forces to respond to threats.

The base hopes those in the area will not be alarmed by the drills.