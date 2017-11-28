New state budget comes down hard on Connecticut seniors

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The new state budget ax is coming down hard on thousands of Connecticut seniors.

Cuts to Medicaid funding in the new state budget are forcing cut backs in the Medicare Savings Program. That’s the program that pays seniors’ Medicare Insurance Premiums and covers deductibles and co pays not covered by Medicare.

Seniors are now receiving letters from the state telling them that they no longer qualify because the income guidelines have been reduced.

The State Department of Social Services is working on an estimate of how many people are affected by this but one estimate places it at 68,000 or higher.

