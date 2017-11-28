Norwich businessman once again looks to give wheelchair-bound people mobility

Related Coverage Norwich businesses look for new homes after New Year’s day fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich businessman is once again giving the gift of mobility to people who are wheelchair-bound.

Phil Pavone owns A-Z Pawn and has collected 100 motorized wheelchairs for people who need them. He says 30 still available.

Related Content: Norwich businessman helping more people with wheelchair giveaway

The wheelchairs, which can cost thousands of dollars, will be given away on Dec. 10, so time is running out for people to apply.

“We put new tires on them. Fix them up. Put [in] new batteries,” explained Pavone. “Refurbish them and hope to give them to someone who really needs them.”

Normally, Pavone asks people to write letters, but since the giveaway is less than two weeks away, he’s urging them instead to call his store at 860-889-4474. You can also visit the store’s website at www.azpawn.net.