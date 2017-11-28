Officials ID man killed in Connecticut house fire

Related Coverage 1 killed in early-morning Enfield house fire

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials have identified a 21-year-old man who died in a Connecticut house fire last week.

The state medical examiner’s office says Jose Cotto-Moya died Friday in Enfield of smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the blaze broke out around 2 a.m. The Journal Inquirer reports that fire officials credit an 18-year-old neighbor with helping occupants escape.

Cotto-Moya’s mother, Jacqueline Moya, his fiancée, Kaitlyn Robles, and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter were hospitalized. The three are in stable condition.

Police said Tuesday the fire does not appear to have been intentionally set. The investigation continues.