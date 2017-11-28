Orange landscaper pleads guilty to federal tax charge

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — An Orange landscaper has pleaded guilty to one count of willful failure to account for and pay over more than $66,000 in employment taxes.

According to court documents and statements made in court, 62-year-old John Capecelatro has owned Chestnut Ridge Landscaping since approximately 1984. Officials say from Oct. 2010 through 2013, Capecelatro had his business withhold $42,322.64 in payroll taxes from its employees and did not account for and pay that money to the Internal Revenue Service.

Authorities also say Capecelatro failed to pay $24,089.28 in federal employment taxes and $1,347.54 in federal unemployment taxes the business owed.

Capecelatro faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years and a fine of up to $10,000. He paid restitution of $67,759.46 to the IRS in May 2017.

Capecelatro faces sentencing on Feb. 21, 2018.