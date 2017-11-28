PD: Store clerk stabbed in Willimantic robbery

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly stabbed a store clerk during a robbery in Willimantic early Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Jeens Market convenience store on Main Street.

It was discovered that a man had forced the store clerk to open the register, before a struggle ensued between the two. During the struggle, the clerk was stabbed once in the leg.

The suspect then fled the store on foot.

The unidentified clerk was taken to Windham Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between 26-32 years old. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket and a black ski mask during the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 860-465-3135.