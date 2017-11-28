PD: Store clerk stabbed in Willimantic robbery

By Published: Updated:
(File)

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly stabbed a store clerk during a robbery in Willimantic early Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Jeens Market convenience store on Main Street.

It was discovered that a man had forced the store clerk to open the register, before a struggle ensued between the two. During the struggle, the clerk was stabbed once in the leg.

The suspect then fled the store on foot.

The unidentified clerk was taken to Windham Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between 26-32 years old. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket and a black ski mask during the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 860-465-3135.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s