Public hearing held in Hartford on insurance dispute

WTNH.com Staff Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The public is speaking out about the impact of health insurer disputes on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, it took seven weeks to work out an agreement between Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Hartford Healthcare.

Related: Hearing still planned on insurance dispute despite agreement

The dispute between the insurers forced patients to pay more for care, as their doctors were considered out-of-network.

Now, proposed legislation would protect patients during industry disputes.

Related: Hartford Healthcare reaches mutli-year deal with Anthem

A public hearing was held on the dispute at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s