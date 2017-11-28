Public hearing held in Hartford on insurance dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The public is speaking out about the impact of health insurer disputes on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, it took seven weeks to work out an agreement between Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Hartford Healthcare.

The dispute between the insurers forced patients to pay more for care, as their doctors were considered out-of-network.

Now, proposed legislation would protect patients during industry disputes.

A public hearing was held on the dispute at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.