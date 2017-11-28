Raw milk warning for Connecticut, other states

(WTNH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for consumers in Connecticut as well as in other states regarding specific milk products.

The warning was issued Tuesday about potentially tainted raw milk being sold in stores.

The CDC says anyone who consumed Udder Milk products should get medical attention.

Officials say people who drank raw milk from the company may have been infected with a rare germ.

Authorities are investigating Udder Milk’s supplier because the company has not reported its dairy source.

