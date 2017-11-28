Shoppers spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)– Cyber Monday is over and the shopping day lived up to all the hype.

Consumers spent a whopping $6.6 billion. Experts say some of the best deals were on electronics and this season’s hot toys.

If you did not shop Monday, don’t worry. Experts say that its pretty common to see Cyber Monday sales extended through Wednesday.

And keep these dates in mind for more good deals. Green Monday is on December 11 and free shipping day is on December 15th.

