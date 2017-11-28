Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven teen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from New Haven.

According to Connecticut State Police, 15-year-old Natalia Taylor was reported as missing on Tuesday.

Police describe Taylor as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she stands around 5’11” and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Authorities did not give her last known location.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor, you are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-2864.