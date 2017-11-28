Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven teen

By Published:
Natalia Taylor (Photo Courtesy: New Haven Police Department)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from New Haven.

According to Connecticut State Police, 15-year-old Natalia Taylor was reported as missing on Tuesday.

Police describe Taylor as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she stands around 5’11” and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Authorities did not give her last known location.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor, you are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-2864.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s