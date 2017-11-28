Silver Alert issued for underage Hamden teen believed to be operating minivan

Published:
Matthew Rosario (Photo: Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an underage Hamden teen who officials say is operating a minivan.

According to Connecticut State Police, 15-year-old Matthew Rosario was reported as missing on Tuesday.

Officials describe Rosario as a white boy with brown hair and brown eyes. They say he stands around 5’03 and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Authorities believe Rosario is driving a 2014 gray Dodge Caravan with “Community Partners in Action” lettering on the side. The vehicle has a CT license plate reading 7AMWE7.

If you have any information on Rosario’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.

