Source: Ned Lamont “thinking seriously” about run for governor

(WTNH) — The 2018 race for governor could get even more crowded in the coming weeks.

Greenwich entrepreneur Ned Lamont is “thinking seriously” about another run for the state’s top office.

Lamont was upset by then-Stamford Mayor Dannel Malloy in the 2010 Democratic primary.

He gained national attention for years before that when he defeated longtime U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary.

Lamont lost to Lieberman in a three-way general election race.

Lamont tells the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2AepNhC) he hopes to make a decision by the end of the year.