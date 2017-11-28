Source: Ned Lamont “thinking seriously” about run for governor

By Published: Updated:
Ned Lamont speaks in Bridgeport, Conn. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2010, after he was defeated in the Connecticut gubernatorial race by Dan Malloy. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

(WTNH) — The 2018 race for governor could get even more crowded in the coming weeks.

Greenwich entrepreneur Ned Lamont is “thinking seriously” about another run for the state’s top office.

Lamont was upset by then-Stamford Mayor Dannel Malloy in the 2010 Democratic primary.

Related Content: Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Who will emerge as front runners in the 2018 gubernatorial race?

He gained national attention for years before that when he defeated longtime U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary.

Lamont lost to Lieberman in a three-way general election race.

Lamont tells the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2AepNhC) he hopes to make a decision by the end of the year.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s