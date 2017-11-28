State opens applications for reimbursement of crumbling foundation testing

In this April 11, 2017 photo, numerous cracks run through a basement wall of Tim Heim's home in Willington, Conn. Home foundations in a part of the state are failing because of the presence of the mineral pyrrhotite in the concrete, and a growing number of homeowners are seeking financial relief from their town. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy announced Tuesday that homeowners in northeastern Connecticut impacted or potentially impacted by the ongoing crumbling foundation problem can apply to receive reimbursements for the testing of their homes.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the state is making $5 million available to provide assistance related to the costs of testing foundations for homeowners. The assistance will better provide the state with data related to the scope of the situation, while providing homeowners with another level of financial relief.

“The launch of this testing program marks a significant step forward in addressing the needs and concerns of homeowners affected by crumbling foundations,” Governor Malloy said. “From day one, we recognized the need to develop a better understanding of the scope of this issue while working with our partners in the public and private sector to provide property owners with some much-needed stability and support. I look forward to continuing our progress in providing relief for those affected by this natural disaster.”

Homeowners can begin applying for reimbursements now by visiting www.foundationtesting.org and submitting an application. A phone line has also been established at 860-724-4277 to provide additional assistance.

