State troopers, passersby rescue man from burning car in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Troopers and passersby rescued a New York man from a burning car on I-84 in Middlebury on Monday afternoon.

State Police say at around 2:35 p.m., troopers were dispatched to I-84 westbound at exit 17 for a one car crash where the car was off the roadway and on fire.

Sgt. Dogali, of Troop G – Bridgeport, was in the area on his way home from in-service training when he arrived to the scene of the fire. He was met by unidentified passersby who were attempting to remove the driver from the burning car.

Police say Sgt. Dogali used a fire extinguisher from his cruiser to try and put out the fire, but the blaze continued as he and the passersby worked to rescue the driver.

Police say Trooper First Class McGeever and Trooper First Class Welch, both of Troop A-Southbury, then arrived on scene and were able to help free the trapped driver.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Patrick Lamorgese, of White Plains, New York, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police say he was also issued an infraction for failure to maintain his lane and driving on a suspended license.

Two troopers sustained minor cuts to their hands from a broken window in the incident.

The accident remains under investigation.

