State’s Attorney’s Office investigating after man dies in Hartford police custody

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after Hartford police say a man, who was apparently on drugs, died in police custody.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities were called to Weathersfield Avenue for a report of a man who was acting erratically.

Officials say the man was trying to jump out of a window and that they handcuffed him without using any physical force.

The 44-year-old was taken to Hartford Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office is investigating.