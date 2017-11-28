Stretch Your Dollar: DIY gift ideas for the holidays

(WTNH)– Now that the holiday shopping season is officially underway, you’re likely deciding what to do for everyone. We are stretching your dollar with do-it-yourself gifts that could save you money.

You’ll be spending plenty of money at the cash registers this holiday season. But some people on your list may love a homemade gift even more, something your wallet will also love.

Maria Floriano, from the Michael’s store in North Haven, gave us some inexpensive ideas for do-it-yourself gifts you may not have thought of, like jewelry you engrave yourself.

“These can be given to a mom or someone special or an aunt or Grandma,” said Maria Floriano – Michael’s, North Haven.

D-I-Y may also be a good idea for the neighbor, host gift, or your child’s teacher. Decorate festive jars they can use again and again. Stuff it with candy or the ingredients for cookies or hot cocoa.

“These jars I actually made for a teachers gift or a hostess gift. The jars are about a dollar, the charms, little figures are anywhere from a dollar to five dollars,” said Floriano.

Kids can make their classmates gifts by combining items you likely already have in your house. Combine baking soda, glue and contact solution to make this slime for them to play with.

“Then you would intertwine the ribbon. It doesn’t have to be Christmas. You can do Mother’s Day, birthday,” said Floriano.

And who doesn’t love photos? Take an old frame and dress it up with your own festive ribbon for a unique way to present photos or display holiday greetings.

Unique ideas that will save you money and get the family together for crafting.