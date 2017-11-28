Study: Connecticut ranks among most charitable states in U.S.

(WTNH)–Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday,” and when it comes to helping others, Connecticut ranks pretty high compared to other states. According to a study, Connecticut is the 11th-most giving state in the nation, and tops in New England.
The Wallet Hub study looks at charitable giving and volunteer service. The top-ranking state on the list is Utah, followed by Maryland and Minnesota. The least-giving state is Hawaii, according to the rankings.
