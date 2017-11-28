Study: Connecticut ranks among most charitable states in U.S.

Related Coverage Local charities hoping you give on Giving Tuesday

(WTNH)–Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday,” and when it comes to helping others, Connecticut ranks pretty high compared to other states. According to a study, Connecticut is the 11th-most giving state in the nation, and tops in New England.

The Wallet Hub study looks at charitable giving and volunteer service. The top-ranking state on the list is Utah, followed by Maryland and Minnesota. The least-giving state is Hawaii, according to the rankings.

