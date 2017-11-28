UConn group hosting right-wing speech on racial politics

By Published: Updated:
UConn helping transgender people change their voices
File- University of Connecticut Campus (WTNH)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut police say they are taking measures to ensure public safety at a speech titled “It’s OK To Be White.”

UConn’s College Republican student group is sponsoring the appearance Tuesday evening by conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich.

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, which says the talk will be about “identity politics” in today’s cultural and political landscape.

The Republicans say flyers advertising the event have been torn down or defaced across campus.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says free speech is among the school’s bedrock principals and it does not bar speakers on the basis of content.

Related Content: Protesters heckle Richard Spencer at Univ. of Florida talk

UConn’s College Democrats say they are sponsoring a discussion an hour before the speech, where activists from across the campus community can express their views.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s