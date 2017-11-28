UConn group hosting right-wing speech on racial politics

Related Coverage Protesters heckle Richard Spencer at Univ. of Florida talk

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut police say they are taking measures to ensure public safety at a speech titled “It’s OK To Be White.”

UConn’s College Republican student group is sponsoring the appearance Tuesday evening by conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich.

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, which says the talk will be about “identity politics” in today’s cultural and political landscape.

The Republicans say flyers advertising the event have been torn down or defaced across campus.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says free speech is among the school’s bedrock principals and it does not bar speakers on the basis of content.

UConn’s College Democrats say they are sponsoring a discussion an hour before the speech, where activists from across the campus community can express their views.