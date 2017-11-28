University of Connecticut’s website experiencing technical difficulties

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s website is currently unable to be accessed.

According to UConn, the school’s website has been having “intermittent problems throughout the day” Tuesday.

The university posted a statement on their University Information Technology Services site, which reads:

The UITS major storage subsystem has been experiencing intermittent performance problems. Nearly all of our local systems and services rely on storage either directly or indirectly. This has resulted in a significant number of downstream service disruptions. At this juncture, the storage performance issues have abated, but this does not constitute a fix. UITS is aggressively restoring systems and services that were more sensitive to the performance problems and experienced an outage. We have university partners that also deliver services of their own, and we are actively engaging with them so that they might also restore impacted systems. The underlying storage issue remains unresolved, and we have declared an S1 (severity one high impact outage) with our vendor to pursue a permanent correction.”

It is not known when normal service to the site will be restored.