Wallingford police raise money to fight cancer with facial hair

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — No-Shave November is wrapping up for officers with the Wallingford Police Department.

Each officer donated a minimum of $50 to the Matthew Hill Foundation to be allowed to grow out their facial hair.

Normally, officers must be clean shaven.

All month long, authorities grew their facial hair to raise awareness for cancer research and education.

The department’s goal was to raise $3,000, but they ended up bringing in $5,700!