Waterford woman speaks about other side of opioid crisis

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–It is believed that by the end of this year more than 1,000 people in the state will have died from accidental opioid overdoses. Many people addicted to heroin say they started with prescription drugs and right now there is a crackdown on prescribing opioids.

70 year old Fran Kenneally understands how serious the opioid crisis is but she says she truly needs Oxycodone.

“I don’t take them unless I have the pain,” said Kenneally.

She started taking the pills in July of 2016.

“I went to the doctor’s and he said to me your back is broken through the Prednisone because it weakens the bones,” Kenneally.

This past March she says her dosage was drastically reduced and her pain became unbearable.

“I said to her please I’m not asking you I”m begging you I need some help,” said Kenneally. “It’s getting terrible. So she said to me I’ll tell you what I’m gonna do. You’re out of here.”

She says she noticed a change in attitude from pain management.

“She says well you’re not going to be here anymore here’s a prescription ween yourself off,” said Kenneally.

She says she also noticed a change in how her doctor reacted to her requests. Many in the medical community say changes needed to be made to combat opioid abuse.

“The doctor said to me he had an 85 year old patient that was selling them on the golf course,” said Kenneally.

She understands some people doctor shop and some doctors had prescribed opioids too liberally but in cracking down on opioid use she says some fall through the cracks.

“I want them to know that there are people that are really in pain and need this medicine,” said Kenneally.

One reason for this crackdown is to try to prevent more people from becoming addicted to opioids especially through prescriptions.